Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 5,523 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30,941.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 690,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,188,000 after acquiring an additional 688,757 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.63. 54,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,590. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.