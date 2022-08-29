Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 4,181 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.78. 156,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

