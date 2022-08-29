Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 34,249 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.0% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.16% of Amphenol worth $72,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,878 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

NYSE APH traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.18. 8,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

