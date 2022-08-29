Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.13. The stock had a trading volume of 131,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,477. The company has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $184.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

