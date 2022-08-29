Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,875,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,230,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 252,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

