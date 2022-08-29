Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.22. 231,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $334.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

