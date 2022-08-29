Norinchukin Bank The Has $52.21 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $160.75. 292,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,641,996. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average of $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.