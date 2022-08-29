Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $34,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,371.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Ecolab by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 260,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

