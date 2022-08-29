Nomura Downgrades Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) to Neutral

Nomura cut shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

KUASF stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

