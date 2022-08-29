Nobility (NBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Nobility (NBL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Nobility coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nobility has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nobility has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $21,108.00 worth of Nobility was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00273602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001054 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Nobility Coin Profile

Nobility (CRYPTO:NBL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Nobility’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 coins. Nobility’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nobility is https://reddit.com/r/nobilitytoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nobility

According to CryptoCompare, “Nibble another litecoin clone. Ascending reward system that proved effective and prevented insta-mining, pre-mining, unfair rewards for early adopters. “

