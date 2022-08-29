Nimbus Governance Token Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. Nimbus Governance Token has a market cap of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

