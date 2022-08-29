Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.91

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 49697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Institutional Trading of Nielsen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

