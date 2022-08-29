Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nidec stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Nidec has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

