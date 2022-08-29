Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS CONXF remained flat at $0.75 on Monday. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

