Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS CONXF remained flat at $0.75 on Monday. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
About Nickel 28 Capital
