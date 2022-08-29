NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.74. Approximately 432,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,729,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.62.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.70.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.