Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 1,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,114,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.