New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,971 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 2.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of CGI worth $70,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth $237,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 76,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 52.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

CGI Price Performance

CGI Profile

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.