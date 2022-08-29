New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,824 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 7.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Zebra Technologies worth $195,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $309.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

