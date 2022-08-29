New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $25,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VAC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.39. 4,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.