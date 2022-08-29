New South Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,151 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of AMERISAFE worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. 122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.27. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

