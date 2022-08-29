New South Capital Management Inc. Has $51.31 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $51,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 437,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOX remained flat at $86.33 during trading on Monday. 5,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
