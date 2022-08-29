New South Capital Management Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,476. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.