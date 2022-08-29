New South Capital Management Inc. Has $17.83 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $79,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hologic by 994.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.