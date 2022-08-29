New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

