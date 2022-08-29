New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) shares were up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 394,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 200,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$18.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

