Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Network International Price Performance
Network International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.55.
About Network International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network International (NWITY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.