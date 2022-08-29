Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Network International Price Performance

Network International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Get Network International alerts:

About Network International

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.