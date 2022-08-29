Netvrk (NTVRK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $513,314.00

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Netvrk has a market cap of $10.13 million and $513,314.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netvrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netvrk has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Netvrk

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars.

