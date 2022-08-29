NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 241,099 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

