NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $68.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.72.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

