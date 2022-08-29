Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $3.85 on Friday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

