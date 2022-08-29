NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Hits $3.08 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and $251.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00019747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,219,651 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

