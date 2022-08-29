Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.26.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.