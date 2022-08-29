Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of UBS Group worth $58,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 938,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.2 %

About UBS Group

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $15.99. 43,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,791. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

