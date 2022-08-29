Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 97,787 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,787 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $56,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 40.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,279. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.