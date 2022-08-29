Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 11,325 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,009,495.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,009,495.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,814 shares of company stock worth $24,578,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

NYSE GS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.12. 8,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,005. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.11 and a 200-day moving average of $322.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

