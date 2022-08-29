Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,418 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $67,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 169,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 6.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.81. 429,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,233,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.