Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,418 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $67,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 169,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 6.2 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.81. 429,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,233,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
