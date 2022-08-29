Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $71.58 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,329 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Sanofi worth $71,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

SNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.80. 10,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

