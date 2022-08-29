Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $63,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.32. 26,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

