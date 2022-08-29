Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $63,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.58 on Monday, reaching $307.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.28. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.