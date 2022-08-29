Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 33,784 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.63. 19,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,875. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.