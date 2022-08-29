Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Clorox worth $50,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.78. 8,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.87. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

