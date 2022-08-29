Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778,080 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.71. 64,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,985. The stock has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

