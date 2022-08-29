Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 8,405 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $49,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $675.94. 2,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,224. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $657.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

