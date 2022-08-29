Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 38,762 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,762 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $60,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.67. 19,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,743. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

