NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

