Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Hits $120.18 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Nano has a total market cap of $120.18 million and $2.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005103 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Nano Coin Profile
Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.