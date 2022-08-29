MyBit Hits 1-Day Volume of $80.00 (MYB)

MyBit (MYB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $24,065.36 and $80.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyBit Coin Profile

MYB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp.

Buying and Selling MyBit

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

