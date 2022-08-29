MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 3.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.77% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $84,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

