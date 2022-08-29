MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 61.0% in August

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the July 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

