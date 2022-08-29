Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $94,827.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

